ECB’s Nagel Says Upside Inflation Risks Still ‘Pretty Present’

Joachim Nagel, president of Deutsche Bundesbank, speaks during an interview at the Group of 20 (G-20) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gandhinagar, India, on Monday, July 17, 2023. The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors begin two days of meetings Monday, with participants set to discuss items including reform of multilateral development banks, debt relief for stressed developing nations and sustainable finance. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg