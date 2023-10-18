Goldman Sachs’ Unexcellent Consumer Adventure Is Ending
After ditching Main Street and trying to boost morale by increasing pay, the Wall Street bank’s next task is to boost lagging returns elsewhere in its business.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- David Solomon is doing what he can to even the keel on his tenure as chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and end his unexcellent adventure. The bank is clearing out bad bets from its consumer strategy quickly, although that means taking some hefty losses. Shareholders are mostly carrying the can because Goldman is also repairing its internal strife by lifting bankers’ pay while revenue declines.
It is now clear that buying the home-improvement lender Greensky has been a disaster. Goldman has lost $1.13 billion on that business, which it bought for $1.7 billion less than two years ago. The losses come from scrapped goodwill and other intangibles of $1.01 billion spread over the past two quarters’ earnings and $123 million in cuts to the value of Greensky’s loan book, also reported in third-quarter results on Tuesday.
That whole deal is a long way from the bank’s much professed culture of excellence. It’s no wonder so many Goldmanites seemed so unhappy about it all for so long. To heal that hurt, the bank is boosting bonuses. For the year so far, total pay and benefits expenses are up 4.5% versus the same period last year while revenue is down 5%. The compensation ratio — which is pay as a percentage of net revenue — hit 34.1% for the first nine months, which is higher than the full-year ratio for the previous four years.
Denis Coleman, Goldman’s chief financial officer, said the boost was for the expected performance in its core businesses, but also to ensure the bank retains talent.
For shareholders, the best news here is that the bank is doing what it said it would without hanging about. By next year, the new Goldman Sachs will look a lot more like the old Goldman Sachs again, although that’s still a business with issues to resolve.
The bank still needs to get out of investments made with company money and held in its asset management business. These historic private equity and debt holdings cause a lot of volatility in its earnings and are meant to be sold or repaid by 2025-2027. Along with losses on Greensky, other consumer loans and the sale of a small consumer wealth management business, value losses on these historic investments knocked 3% off of Goldman’s annualized return on equity in the third quarter, it said. Add that back and its return on equity for the third quarter is still barely over 10%. And that’s in a quarter when investment banking and markets did mostly better than analysts expected.
A bright spot was equities trading, which grew revenue by more than 8% compared with the same period last year. Goldman was only beaten on this front by Bank of America Corp., which also reported third-quarter numbers Tuesday and increased equities trading revenue by 10.3%, driven by investments it has made in trading with and lending to hedge funds.
The growth of these two banks in equities was mirrored by declines at Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which last week reported revenue down 8.7% and 10.2% respectively.
It has been a dire year for investment banking, in spite of a recent flurry of companies listing on stock markets. But still Goldman’s return on equity for all its investment banking and trading business was a relatively healthy 13.4% for the year so far. Exclude the consumer businesses and the volatile historic investments, and there is still something holding Goldman Sachs back: its asset management arm, where fees and private banking revenue barely exceed expenses.
Goldman is swiftly cutting out one problem, but it must now attend to others. More From Bloomberg Opinion:
- JPMorgan and Citi Pass Pain to Hedge Fund Shorts: Paul J. Davies
- The SEC Risks Being Ensnared in Its WhatsApp Trap: Aaron Brown
- Goldman Has the Right Idea About Sports: Adam Minter
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Paul J. Davies is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering banking and finance. Previously, he was a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.