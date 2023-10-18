Goldman Sachs’ Unexcellent Consumer Adventure Is Ending

The bank still needs to get out of investments made with company money and held in its asset management business. These historic private equity and debt holdings cause a lot of volatility in its earnings and are meant to be sold or repaid by 2025-2027. Along with losses on Greensky, other consumer loans and the sale of a small consumer wealth management business, value losses on these historic investments knocked 3% off of Goldman’s annualized return on equity in the third quarter, it said. Add that back and its return on equity for the third quarter is still barely over 10%. And that’s in a quarter when investment banking and markets did mostly better than analysts expected.