A BRICS Common Currency Is Still A Pipe Dream

For the BRICS, which don’t share the European Union's sense of purpose in pursuing integration, the hurdles are legion. But will it be a no-show forever? As natural as the ECB and euro now look, the path was far from smooth and only really got a head of steam once the Berlin Wall came down and Germany reunited. Nor was the Fed always a sure thing. A central bank that resembled those in Europe was long anathema to large sections of the American political class. The idea of an institution dominated by Wall Street and East Coast business elites met fierce resistance from heartland populists, as Roger Lowenstein wrote in his 2015 book which chronicled thecreation of the FedYet America needed a currency, and an institution backing it, that reflected the country's growing commercial heft. Ultimately, it came together in 1913 as a messy compromise. Even today, differences arise between the district Fed banks and the Washington-based Board of Governors.