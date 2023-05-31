Mighty Dollar Can Fight Off The Digital Upstarts

One way to edit it out will be to use blockchain technology to eliminate settlement risks. If all countries put their central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, on a common platform, it would be easy to ensure “atomicity:” Transfers across borders will either succeed in their entirety, or fail altogether. Money won’t get stuck somewhere in the long chain of banks between the sender and the recipient. In payment journeys where the dollar is just a vehicle — and not the origin or the destination — it can be ditched. Tokenization will provide safety to intermediaries.