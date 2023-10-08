Distressed Debt Anxiety Is Spreading Across Emerging Markets

Among junk-rated sovereigns, only Guatemala, Uzbekistan, Trinidad & Tobago and the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates could sell euro- or dollar-denominated bonds in the second half of this year, raising a total of $2.4 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The latter half of last year also saw almost no issuance, compared with $16.4 billion in the second half of 2021.