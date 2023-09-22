Did Powell Just Stamp Out Bankers’ Green Shoots?

What could really boost activity, though, is an idea that rates will fall. Stock market listings, especially, could get a big boost from an expectation of rate cuts ahead, according to equity strategists at Morgan Stanley. Since 2009, capital markets activity has taken off when rates have peaked or seen the first cut, according to a study published this week by Edward Stanley and Matias Ovrum, strategists at the bank. That is directly opposite to the pattern that held between 1998 and 2008, when activity picked up as rates started to rise. The early signs are that the characteristics seen since 2009 are holding, for now anyway, they wrote.