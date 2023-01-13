When Terminator Robots Police Loan Markets

Fixes need to arrive sooner rather than later. Not because our next mortgage is going to be DeFi — good luck with putting a municipality’s property register on a public blockchain. The main motivation is that a big part of the conventional trade in goods could benefit if decentralized finance allows a crate of wine or the Japanese yen owed by its importer to become an asset on the blockchain. So that money could be raised against it more cheaply than would be possible now after paying fees to middlemen. In November, JPMorgan Chase & Co. did a small trade on Aave, taking its first live position on a public blockchain. With giants of TradFi starting to dabble in DeFi, the whole thing is turning serious.