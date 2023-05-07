Debt Ceiling in Focus as Banking Turmoil Persists: Credit Weekly

High quality investment-grade rated bonds however could become more appealing compared with other asset classes, as investors seek safe havens. Those names will likely see little to no credit impact, according to Moody’s. Investment-grade credit spreads stood at 146 basis points more than Treasuries on Friday — up from 138 basis points on May 1 — while high-yield spreads rose to 471 basis points, up from 439 basis points on May 1.