UBS Needs to Act Swiftly to Repair Its Capital Issue

The biggest headache for UBS is what it does with its own $12 billion of AT1 debt, which is trading at yields north of 15% compared with less than 12% for the broader Bloomberg European CoCos index. After swallowing Credit Suisse, it will ironically have a lack of the riskiest type of AT1 bail-in capital. It plans to shrink the combined balance sheet, but bank analysts estimate UBS could need as much as $10 billion more AT1s — just when the legitimacy of that asset class has been brought into question broadly, and the Swiss version of it especially.