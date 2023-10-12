What I’ve Learned From Watching Powell’s Inflation Fight

A prevailing interpretation was to assume that the Fed was basically bluffing: Inflation would collapse rather quickly; the Fed was hiking into an imminent recession (a reality that policymakers were either oblivious to or hiding from the American public); and the Fed would end up slashing interest rates much sooner than it was implying.But Powell and his colleagues were not bluffing. We can certainly quibble about the Fed’s forecasting skills — which completely failed the American public in 2021 — but it’s hard to deny that policymakers have been forthright about what they planned to do given the available information. Interpreting Fedspeak is simpler than we pretend it is; all you have to do is listen. Which brings me to another point.