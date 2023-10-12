What I’ve Learned From Watching Powell’s Inflation Fight
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- About 19 months ago, I started writing a column on US markets just as inflation was hitting its highest level in 40 years. I’d been working in financial media since the Great Recession (including years in economically volatile Latin America), but I’d never seriously contemplated the threat of inflation this high in America. Like many people, I privately thought that inflation had been eradicated in the US decades ago.
Naturally, I made mistakes in my early columns (overplaying the parallels with the 1970s, for instance, and exaggerating the threat of a “wage-price spiral”). But I’d like to think that I’ve learned a few things about 21st century central banking and inflation along the way.
Here’s a rough list of my key takeaways so far:
The Real World Is Too Complicated to Model
A lot of debate around inflation tends to focus on variables such as the the strength of the labor market (Phillips Curve analysis), the size of the budget (the fiscal theory of the price level) or even — in certain corners of social media — the growth of the money supply (the quantity theory of money). All of those variables matter, of course, but I can say fairly confidently that none of them were the driving force behind the most recent bout of inflation — a global pandemic was. Then, Russia invaded Ukraine, and it exacerbated the problem.
Throughout history, disease and war have catalyzed episodes of inflation by curbing supplies of key commodities and, often, by intensifying government spending. Past inflation scares have been associated with World War I and the 1918 flu epidemic (1915-1920 inflation); World War II (the 1940s); the Arab oil embargo (1973) and the Iranian Revolution (1979) — events that economic expertise was of no help in predicting. We err when we place too much faith in models to predict inflation.
Consider the following chart based on data from Dario Caldara and Matteo Iacoviello, economists with the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, who created geopolitical risk indexes using archived newspaper articles. By overlaying a z-score of their index with a z-score of US inflation, it’s fairly evident to me that geopolitical disturbances explain a lot of the story.
Here’s how Caldara and Iacoviello, along with co-authors Sarah Conlisk and Maddie Penn, put it in their paper “Do Geopolitical Risks Raise or Lower Inflation?”:
Geopolitical risks increase inflation worldwide, with the inflationary effect of fiscal policy, higher commodity prices and supply disruptions more than offsetting the deflationary effects of lower consumer sentiment and tighter financial conditions. Higher geopolitical risks can translate into a more uncertain inflation outlook and bigger upside risks to inflation. Finally, we showed that the Russia invasion of Ukraine has led to a substantial rise in inflation and decline in economic activity, thus exacerbating the trade-offs confronting fiscal and monetary policy.
The point is: Investors sleep on world events at their own peril. Furthermore: Big global disturbances seem to come in clusters. We should all get our noses out of our spreadsheets and pay attention to the world around us in these volatile times.
Less than a week ago, price indexes and labor market data had me feeling reasonably confident that US inflation would continue cooling without much more Fed restraint. Now, I’m a bit hesitant to even render an assessment of the inflation outlook until we learn more about the war in the Middle East: How much of a role did Iran play in the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel last week? And what is Israel prepared to do in response?
Fed Speakers Mostly Say What They Mean
On Wall Street, investors and analysts spend countless hours parsing the words of the powerful decision-makers on the Fed’s rate-setting committee, especially those of Chair Jerome Powell.
This tradition comes from decades past, when the Fed was an intentionally opaque institution that didn’t even make concurrent announcements about its policy decisions. Market participants had to watch the Fed’s open market trading desk for signals. As former Chair Alan Greenspan told a congressional committee in 1987: “Since I have become a central banker, I have learned to mumble with great incoherence; if I seem unduly clear to you, you must have misunderstood what I said.”
But that philosophy is dead now. The Fed’s commitment to transparency is real, and the market’s tendency to overanalyze policymakers’ rhetoric (or assume they say they opposite of what they mean) can be downright self-sabotaging. Who can forget the “Fed pivot” narrative that took hold in the late spring and early summer of 2022, when conventional wisdom held that rate cuts were around the corner? A year later, the Fed has pushed its policy rate to a two-decade high and is considering going even higher. The policy developments of 2022 and 2023 shouldn’t be a surprise to those who have been listening to the Fed all along.
Since at least mid-2022, the Fed’s messaging has consistently suggested the following:
- Inflation may stick around for some time;
- Growth would probably remain resilient (no imminent recession);
- Real interest rates would have to move into positive territory across the curve;
- And they’d have to stay there for an extended period, a point that has long been evident from the Summary of Economic Projections and which Fed speakers have made more and more explicit over time.
Here’s how Powell put it on June 15, 2022, when 10-year Treasury yields defiantly plummeted about 19 basis points en route to a (now laughable) low of 2.57% two months later.
There’s always a risk of going too far or going not far enough. ... But I will say, the worst mistake we could make would be to fail, which — it’s not an option. We have to restore price stability.
And here’s a chart of direct references to holding rates sufficiently restrictive for “some time” or “longer” or an “extended period of time” — all from public speeches, minutes and other transcripts:
A prevailing interpretation was to assume that the Fed was basically bluffing: Inflation would collapse rather quickly; the Fed was hiking into an imminent recession (a reality that policymakers were either oblivious to or hiding from the American public); and the Fed would end up slashing interest rates much sooner than it was implying.But Powell and his colleagues were not bluffing. We can certainly quibble about the Fed’s forecasting skills — which completely failed the American public in 2021 — but it’s hard to deny that policymakers have been forthright about what they planned to do given the available information. Interpreting Fedspeak is simpler than we pretend it is; all you have to do is listen. Which brings me to another point.
Inflation Comes in Many Flavors. Be Like the Fed and Choose Vanilla.
Data can tell any story you want, and the inflation scare of 2021-2023 has produced several tailor-made indexes.
Used cars were seen as volatile and idiosyncratic, so some people removed them from the inflation basket. Others started to remove the shelter components because they lag market rents and may prevent us from seeing inflection points. Later, it became trendy to toss health insurance out of the basket because it’s an imputed category that was said to muddy the underlying signal in the data.
I myself have engaged in this practice, and the efforts are all well-intentioned.
But policymakers were never going to change their tack until the vanilla inflation gauges — the headline and core personal consumption expenditures index — showed that inflation was reliably converging on the central bank’s 2% target. Throwing out housing and cars left us with Frankenstein indexes that represented just a sliver of US consumption, and the exercises assumed — rather erroneously — that vehicles and rents couldn’t reaccelerate.
The other key pitfall is in overweighting the month-on-month figure in the most recent inflation report. Not only are the numbers herky-jerky from one period to the next, but they are subject to large revisions that significantly alter our interpretation of the trend. Consider the head fake in the data in late 2022, when inflation seemed to be coming down. In February, however, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its annual update of seasonal adjustment factors, and the narrative lost its luster.
The most reliable way to assess the inflation story is to look at a three- or six-month moving average of core CPI and PCE, the Fed’s preferred measure. Beyond that, our collective penchant for overanalyzing the data can sometimes lead to more harm than good, much in the same way that one can overinterpret Fedspeak to the point of missing the obvious.
In Closing
Overall, I’m still cautiously optimistic that inflation will continue to ease and that lower interest rates will follow eventually. Measured on a six-month annualized basis, core CPI inflation on Thursday came in at just 3.6% — down from a peak of 6.8% last year. But nothing about the last 19 months gives me overwhelming confidence that I can predict what happens from here.
In fact, the past couple years have shown that there’s always another twist in the story. That was the case when Wall Street prematurely gamed out the “Fed pivot”; when bond traders called “peak” 10-year yields in late 2022; and when equity bulls declared the end of the bear market (they might yet be right on that one, but the jury’s still out). As it turns out, we’re forever doomed to be surprised because the world is too complicated to fit inside a spreadsheet. But I tend to believe, at least, that we can feel our way through it all if we stay humble and take a straightforward approach to analysis.
