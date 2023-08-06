Corals Are in Peril. Life Without Them Would Be Dire.

Even without El Niño’s effects, which shouldn’t peak until later this year, the ocean is already dangerously warm for corals in many places. Bleaching — which happens when beneficial algae flee corals because of heat, leaving them without food, color and protection from disease — began at least a month early in Florida’s waters this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The weather pattern has at least another month to go. Many corals might never recover. In the Florida Keys, where water temperatures recently spiked to 100F (38C), corals on Sombrero Reef skipped the bleaching part and simply cooked to death.