Louis Vuitton May Finally Get a U.S. Challenge

No financial details have been disclosed, though a deal could be announced as soon as Thursday. But assuming Tapestry — which has a market capitalization of close to $10 billon — was to pay the standard 30% takeover premium, this would mean a takeout price of about $45 per share. Although Capri stock has slumped nearly 50% since February, when the company cut its outlook for the year, that may not be enough to win over investors. The stock was trading as high as about $68 before the warning. Indeed, the shares rose 30% to about $45 in pre-market trading on Thursday. Meanwhile, at the mooted valuation, the acquisition multiple would be well below recent European luxury deals.