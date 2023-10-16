‘Gobsmackingly Bananas’ Record Temperatures Are Dividing Scientists

Of course, there’s some overlap in opinion. The rate of warming has increased slightly and some models do predict an acceleration. But I think, for now, the observationists have a good point: We’re looking at a handful of data points and trying to reveal long-term trends. A pattern will emerge over time, but currently, the summer’s record-breaking temperatures don’t mean that the climate fight is doomed or that we need to leap to something as extreme as geoengineering. Likewise, if the historical trend continues, we might see a spate of years which aren’t quite so warm. It’s important to not view that as a win: Until we stop burning fossil fuels, the planet will continue to get hotter.