Shipping Needs Nuclear Power To Solve Its Emissions Problem

The attraction of nuclear is that it’s already an established zero-carbon maritime technology, powering more than 160 military submarines and aircraft carriers. That would need to be drastically scaled up if it was to be used in merchant shipping, but it wouldn’t need to be close to universal. About 17,000 large ships, equivalent to a fifth of all hulls out there, are responsible for roughly 80% of the sector’s greenhouse emissions. One 2011 US study comparing conventional and nuclear-powered military vessels suggested atomic ships cost more, but only by about 19%. That’s more competitive than the other low-carbon fuel options out there — and, these days, possibly cheaper than the current, diesel-heavy fuel mix in conventional vessels.