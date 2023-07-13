China’s $400 Billion Pension Sends New Warning On Debt Risks

The National Council for Social Security Fund, which oversees about $417 billion according to the latest available figures, has advised asset managers that handle its money to sell some bonds including those from riskier LGFVs and private developers after a review, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Several of them mentioned that bonds from LGFVs in Tianjin, a debt-saddled northern port city, were singled out.