China’s Belt And Road Shows The High Price Of Beijing’s Money

That suspicion will thwart the long-term goals of the BRI, while China is also facing higher levels of competition for such projects from the US and its allies, who are offering alternative programs, albeit on a much smaller scale. Then there’s the actual commercial viability of these projects that a slowing China may think twice about as it tries to shore up its domestic economy. “There are fewer of those lower-hanging fruits, the big infrastructure projects that Chinese companies would lend money to and help build,” Jamus Lim, associate professor of economics at ESSEC Business School, Asia Pacific, told me. “There are diminishing economic returns from investing in projects overseas for the Chinese — and on the geopolitical side, the possibility of new governments coming in across Asia with regime changes in store, it is also harder to predict whether countries will be as welcoming to Chinese money in the future.”