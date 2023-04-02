China Ready To Speed Up Talks With Asean Over South China Sea

China asserts rights to more than 80% of the South China Sea based on a 1947 map showing vague markings that have since become known as the “nine-dash line.” Tensions have been rising between the Asian giant and other claimants to the area — the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brunei — as Beijing builds out disputed reefs, islands and land formations and militarizes them with ports, runways and other infrastructure.