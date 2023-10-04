Can Oil Demand Weather The $100-a-Barrel Punch?

For now, the countries most affected by the toxic oil and dollar-strength cocktail aren’t the global centers of energy demand growth. Instead of China and Brazil, think about Kenya and Argentina. Still, on the margins, they matter.Oil traders currently say there’s little sign that global demand is taking a big hit. True, petroleum consumption has hit the brakes in West Africa, but the biggest reason is the removal of subsidies in Nigeria. Elsewhere, demand remains healthy.But if prices remain close to their present levels, the ache would slowly be felt in the world’s engines of demand, notably India. As the rupee has been losing value steadily against the dollar, New Delhi is finding that, in local currency, oil is more costly than when it hit $150 a barrel in 2008. India has already told petroleum-producing countries that prices are too high, Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said earlier this week. “High prices lead to demand destruction,” he commented. Another unacknowledged problem for emerging markets like India and China: The benefit of their non-aligned oil policy is ending. For most of 2022 and early 2023, New Delhi and Beijing have had access to cheaper crude by buying heavily discounted barrels from Iran, Venezuela and, above all, Russia. By refusing to take sides in the Ukrainian war, India and China have extracted an economic rent. Since then, though, the discounts that Tehran, Caracas and Moscow offered have narrowed considerably. Russian flagship Urals crude, for example, sold at one point in early 2023 at nearly $40 a barrel below Brent, the global benchmark. Now, Urals is selling at about $10 a barrel under Brent.