A Two-Century-Old Grain Trader Turns To Food Science

Bunge’s sales of renewable diesel, which it makes from cooking oils in partnership with Chevron Corp., have surged, helping push revenue of its refined and specialty oils business from $9.1 billion in 2019 to $16.8 billion last year. With rising profits, Bunge’s stock price has almost doubled under Heckman, and in March its shares were added to the S&P 500. The CEO is now sitting on a pile of cash he says he’ll use for acquisitions that “fill in any weaknesses that we have and continue to build on our strengths.” And he says he aims to expand into sustainable aviation fuel, a market that could approach $15 billion annually by 2030, according to researcher Brainy Insights, though the technology is far from mature. “It’s too big to be ignored,” Heckman says.