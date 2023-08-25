Fed Officials Say Rates Close to Peak, More Increases Possible

Central bankers from around the world are gathering in Jackson Hole for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual two-day gathering. Investors will parse everything out of the symposium for clues on the outlook for interest rates, which the Fed in July lifted to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years. Officials have more economic data to review before their next meeting on Sept. 19-20, including a monthly jobs report and fresh readings on inflation.