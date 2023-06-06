If there is anything consistent this year, it is the pessimism. Look no further than the spread in the American Association of Individual Investors’ weekly survey between those describing themselves as bulls and bears. Negative sentiment spiked to an extreme last fall, just before the low. That was the most bearish the survey had been since early March 2009 — which arrived exactly in time for the low after the Global Financial Crisis. Clearly then, the negativity (which also shows up in surveys of fund managers, most famously run by Bank of America Corp.) is strong enough to offer respectable argument that this is indeed a new bull market. Generally, bull markets can only take off once all hope is lost, and every last dash of speculative excess has been cleaned from the markets. It’s just possible that happened last October: