Warren Buffett’s $157 Billion Cash Pile Isn’t An Ominous Sign

Some doomsayers think the popular Buffett indicator and earnings yields relative to T-bills are warning us of an ongoing bubble that still needs to burst. Given the many pandemic distortions in the US economy and markets, I’m not so sure I read them in such a dire way — and I don’t Buffett does either, though I haven’t had the chance to ask him. One thing’s for sure: These metrics signs that it’s time for investors to feast on deals. While some troubled assets (think: the KBW Regional Banking Index) have cheapened, it’s hardly clear that they’re trading at fire-sale prices given the underlying vulnerabilities.