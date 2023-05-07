Buffett Reaffirms Abel As Heir, Blames Bank Leaders For Failures

Greg Abel, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co., center, greets attendees during a shareholders shopping day ahead of the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US, on Friday, May 5, 2023. Shareholders will have a chance to press Buffett for details on what the conglomerate will look like once he's gone as questions around succession planning take on new urgency with each passing year.