BRICS Raging Against The Dollar Is An Exercise In Futility

Following its invasion of Ukraine, $300 billion worth of Russian foreign exchange and gold reserves were frozen by the US and Europe, raising the possibility that the overseas assets of countries acting contrary to western interests could similarly be withheld. There is a point here about potential overreach, as western sanctions on bad state actors have mushroomed in recent years. The US government cannot ignore the fallout from its retaliatory action against Putin, and enlightened self interest suggests it should deliver more clarity on what it will and won't do in the future. The irony is that de-dollarization is rearing its head just as the US settles its debt-ceiling fracas.