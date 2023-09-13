BP’s Revolving CEO Door Is Beyond The Pale
Bernard Looney’s resignation is the company’s third early boss departure in the last two decades. That’s an anomaly in Big Oil.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The British oil major has seen three of its four CEOs depart prematurely over the last two decades: John Browne, Tony Hayward and now Bernard Looney all left early. In the world of Big Oil, where business plans are laid over long periods, that’s an anomaly. And BP is lagging its rivals.
“Resigned” is corporate-speak. But semantics aren’t the problem. The real issue is governance. BP isn’t any ordinary oil company. It’s one of the largest publicly listed companies in London; a champion of British business at home and abroad; and a corporation of huge geopolitical importance for its home country, which is fighting an energy crisis. To see its C-suite reduced to a revolving door pushing out executive after executive is an utter disappointment.
