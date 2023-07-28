BOJ Yields Some Control, But Also Throws A Curve

Ueda may be trying to keep several plates spinning. The reason for his caution is understandable, as the statement laid out: “The price stability target of 2%, , has not yet come in sight.” (Italics are ours.) Ueda has explicitly expanded the bank’s target to not just rising prices, but gains from higher wages. Japan’s annual wage negotiations, however, mean it takes time for changes to filter through the economy. Encouragingly, the BOJ said that “signs of change have been seen in firms' wage- and price-setting behavior,” suggesting that at a future point — certainly after next spring’s talks, if not later — the BOJ might start to wonder where the exit is.