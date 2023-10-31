BOJ Shuffles Away from YCC, But Don’t Tell Anyone

The BOJ’s current policy framework is a hodgepodge. Yield-curve control that cedes control of the yield curve to the market. A long-term interest rate of “around zero percent” that encourages the 10-year rate to in fact rise above 1%. A negative rate with so many adjustments it might as well not exist. And forward guidance that continues to suggest the next move will be towards further easing, when every actual step has been in the opposite direction. Is it any wonder the market is so confused, with the yen weakening further in the aftermath of the decision, despite a move that was substantially more hawkish than most would have expected before the Nikkei report?