Time To Hasten Japan’s YCC Exit Or Risk Unsettling Instability
Distortions from the BOJ’s policy of suppressing yields threaten to spill over into bond markets in the US and elsewhere.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- government bond yieldThis development illustrates not just spillovers from US markets but also the material risk of adverse spillbacks to the US and markets around the world.
Let’s start with some facts. The 10-year yield is now trading close to 0.9% despite several rounds of bond purchases by the Bank of Japan. The yen has depreciated to around 150 per dollar, commonly viewed as a level that risks triggering official intervention in the foreign-exchange markets. The latest inflation measures have come in above consensus forecasts.
All this as the continued willingness of authorities to repress yields is deepening distortions to the economy and the financial system, while sapping liquidity in the market trading government securities.
Despite this, the central bank has seemed in no hurry to exit a monetary policy regime of yield-curve controlthat many in the market feel has reached its use-by date.
Part of what’s been pushing Japan’s bond yields higher and weakening its currency is the rather volatile fashion in which traders elsewhere have adjusted to the realization that high Federal Reserve interest rates are here to stay for a while. The move in Treasuries has been compounded by anticipation of a lot more bond issuance to finance the US government’s sizeable budget deficit at a time when the domestic economy remains impressively robust.
This external pressure amplifies the already considerable challenge Japan faced in exiting its yield-curve control program. It puts in doubt the authorities’ ability to continue with a slow and gradual exit, accompanied by occasional interventions to contain rising yields and currency depreciation.The longer external pressures persist, the greater the probability that foreign and domestic traders will test the authorities’ ability to maintain the current monetary policy posturing, including by threating the 100-basis-point level for the 10-year JGB. The bigger the cracks that result, the higher the likelihood that a forced mishandling of this exit has negative spillbacks to the US and the world, amplifying bond-market volatility.
The history of fixed exchange rates in both advanced and developing countries is full of messy exits from pegs that outlived their use-by dates. This can apply to yield-curve control as well.
There is a risk here that a disorderly exit by the Japanese authorities destabilizes domestic balance sheets with large JGB holdings, forcing them to dispose of positions in foreign corporate and sovereign bonds. The resulting contagion would exacerbate the instability in global markets already contending with developments in the US Treasury segment. High volatility in two of the world’s most-important sovereign bond markets would increase the risk of financial accidents and add to headwinds facing global growth.
Accelerating the YCC exit would best serve both Japan and the rest of the world. This should start as early as this week when the Bank of Japan reviews its monetary policy stance. While there is no guarantee that the central bank will be able to chart an orderly exit, it runs a greater risk of fueling unsettling volatility by maintaining the current overly measured approach.
