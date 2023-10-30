Time To Hasten Japan’s YCC Exit Or Risk Unsettling Instability

This external pressure amplifies the already considerable challenge Japan faced in exiting its yield-curve control program. It puts in doubt the authorities’ ability to continue with a slow and gradual exit, accompanied by occasional interventions to contain rising yields and currency depreciation.The longer external pressures persist, the greater the probability that foreign and domestic traders will test the authorities’ ability to maintain the current monetary policy posturing, including by threating the 100-basis-point level for the 10-year JGB. The bigger the cracks that result, the higher the likelihood that a forced mishandling of this exit has negative spillbacks to the US and the world, amplifying bond-market volatility.