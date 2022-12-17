Binance, Alone At The Top After FTX, Stirs ‘Too Big to Fail’ Crypto Worry

Disagreements among prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of the DOJ investigation, Reuters reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Some prosecutors involved in the case believe the government has enough evidence to file criminal charges against Binance executives including CZ, the report said, while others want to review more evidence. “Binance has established clear business practices to ensure we operate globally in a regulatory compliant manner,” the company spokesperson said Friday. (CZ worked at Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, from 2002 to 2005.)