A $900 Million Share Sale Tests One Of World’s Richest Families

As dynasties age, younger generations have to balance their fidelity to the company and fellow family members in supporting the golden goose with their own interests and financial needs. A common source of rifts among family members is the issue of extracting cash from the main business, with some heirs wanting to wring more dividends and others preferring to reinvest. Roche distributed more than 720 million Swiss francs annually in dividends to the family from 2020 through 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations.