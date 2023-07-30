Big Food Should Be ESG’s Next Target

So far this is very much all hat and no cattle. ESG investors need to tick boxes, and there is no consensus yet as to what those boxes might be — no harmonized, evidence-based ESG-nutrition metrics, and certainly none that the big food companies all use and disclose. Those that attempt measurement don’t do quite what we want. The Access to Nutrition Initiative ATNI Global Index scores the top 25 manufacturers around the world, for example. But only 35% of the score comes from the products themselves (the rest is governance, labeling, marketing, etc). Nestle SA comes top, even after a 2021 report that more than 60% of its products don’t meet a “recognized definition of health.” Fat and fed-up consumers might have ideas about how to do this better. We might say, for example, that having a certain percentage of sales from products with more than four ingredients; a shelf life of more than a month; or packaging that might upset the gut microbiome should be a bad box tick. In 2022, Nestle was rated AA by MSCI ESG Research. If what its products do to people rather than just the environment mattered as much to MSCI, then there would have been no “A’s” involved (unless an awful lot of nutri-credits were purchased, of course).