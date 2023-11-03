American Banks Now Look Poised To Stoke The Economy

Bank credit has been tight this year because large and midsize lenders — those with assets above $100 billion — have been building up capital buffers in anticipation of sweeping regulatory changes to the way they account for, and protect against, the risks associated with their business. Most banks now have enough of a cushion — so-called excess common equity tier 1 capital, or CET1 — to meet the tougher requirements, which will be phased in from 2025.