Banking’s Next Threat? It Might Be Commercial Real Estate

But nobody thought interest rates would rise as fast as they have, and this investor now faces having to refinance this year at rates well above 7%. That would push annual interest costs to some $2.63 million, according to Boockvar. Even if the investor was able to raise rents by 10% in 2021 and a similar amount last year, rental income would only go up to about $3 million. That leaves around $400,000 for all those other expenses, and property taxes alone in some states alone wipe out that $400,000, he notes.