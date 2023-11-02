Bank Of Japan Leaks Are Making An Awful Mess

Indeed, the BOJ itself has prior history. In January 2016, just minutes before the official announcement, the Nikkei reported from inside the meeting that the bank was on the verge of introducing negative rates — something that then-Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had only recently denied. That leak was such a bombshell that the BOJ conducted an official investigation into how the information got out early. It didn’t find much, though given that the meeting was, unusually, briefly adjourned so that the finance and economic ministers could be briefed, there are several places outside the BOJ that the information could have come from.