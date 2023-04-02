Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are The Latest Roadblock For Car Sales

As the Federal Reserve steadily increased the federal funds rate over the last year to try to tame inflation, the average interest rate on loans for new cars jumped to 8.95% last month, up from 5.66% a year earlier, according to researcher Cox Automotive. That, along with average car prices that now approach $50,000, has driven auto loan payments to $784 a month on average, up about $177 a month since March 2020 when the pandemic began.