Djokovic Wins Australian Open To Equal Men’s Majors Record

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to claim his 10th Australian Open title and equal Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam record for men’s singles titles.
Sunday’s title win in Melbourne means the 35-year-old Serbian ties with Nadal with 22 major titles each. In the women’s singles game Serena Williams holds 23 major championships with Steffi Graf having won 22.
In a raucous atmosphere at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic won the first set 6-3 and saved set point against Tsitsipas in the second before winning a tie-break and again in the final third set.
Athens-born Tsitsipas, 24, has yet to land his first Grand Slam trophy. He also lost to Djokovic in his only previous major final, 2021’s French Open.
The reigning Wimbledon champion has one more record to equal this summer as his seven Wimbledon titles leave him one trophy short of Roger Federer.
