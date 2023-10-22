Inflation Raging at 130% Is Pushing Argentina Down a Radical Path

Hidden Dollars

The biggest challenge for replacing the national currency is coaxing Argentines to move the billions of dollars they hold in cash back into traditional bank accounts, a necessary component to making the switch. A mishap, perhaps caused by trying to dollarize the economy with not enough dollars, could spark a spiral into hyperinflation, potentially even bank runs reminiscent of the economic collapse in 2001, the event that led millions of Argentines to distrust the financial system in the first place.

Other countries in the region dollarized after undergoing their own crises. Since Ecuador and El Salvador scrapped their local currencies about 20 years ago, both nations have enjoyed moderate inflation and stable financial systems, and the decisions remain extremely popular even as their governments swung between conservative and progressive leaders. That said, the change hasn’t been a panacea for either country — they both still suffer from sluggish economic growth. Ecuador has defaulted on its debt several times over the past two decades, and El Salvador has roiled bond investors by adding Bitcoin as an official legal tender.

The closest Argentina ever came to adopting the dollar was when it pegged the peso in the 1990s at a 1-to-1 exchange rate and pledged to back each peso it printed with a dollar it held in reserves. That tamed inflation for a while but ultimately unraveled, leading to the 2001 crisis.

With Argentines’ dollars existing largely outside of the formal financial system, the central bank is estimated to have more dollar debt than dollars — its balance sheet mostly consists of credit lines from international lenders like China and the International Monetary Fund. Economists say Milei’s government would need roughly $40 billion on hand to begin the process of dollarizing the economy. It’s unclear where he might get that amount, with capital markets shut to the nation as investors price in defaults on existing bonds.

It’s a great irony that while the government is devoid of dollars, the country is awash in them.