Are Stocks a Better Buy Or Bonds With Treasuries At 5%?

There is a crude efficient markets argument that the expected real yield on 10-year Treasuries should be the same for all nominal yields at the time of purchase — in other words, the 10-year Treasury yield should represent a constant premium above the expected inflation rate. But you can see that’s not true. When the nominal yield is low, the actual real return is consistently about 2% below it — or average inflation over the next ten years is about 2%. When the nominal yield is high, the actual real return is usually about 4% below it. So when 10-year Treasuries offer higher yields you have historically gotten higher inflation, but have still retained a higher after-inflation return.