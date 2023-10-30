Amazon’s New AI Will Make Its Junk Problem Even Worse

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos liked to say the company’s guiding principle was to always do what was best for the customer experience. But features like this make me wonder which “customer” Amazon cares more about today? The growing importance of the ads business to maintaining Amazon’s bottom line means the company is starting to behave like other ad-dependent tech giants, for whom the customer isn’t you or I, but the companies who have marketing budgets. The pro-consumer move would be for Amazon to insist every image in its store was genuine, and to use AI to detect and stamp out any kind of fakery. They certainly shouldn’t be encouraging it because that’s just asking for more junk.