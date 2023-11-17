Who Wants to Catch Jack Ma’s Falling Knife?

Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a commercial arm of the prestigious Tsinghua University, is a good example. The company, a crown jewel of President Xi Jinping’s “Made in China 2025” plan, had been trying to establish itself as the leader in China’s nascent memory-chip industry since 2015. By 2019, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., its flagship flash-memory business, already spent more than 20 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) on a new plant in Wuhan and earmarked $30 billion in total spending. Meanwhile, the university made several attempts to disentangle itself from the company, aware that chip manufacturing was an expensive, capital-intensive endeavor. Unigroup defaulted on its bonds in 2020 and entered bankruptcy proceedings the year after.