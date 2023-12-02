How AI Can Help Clean Up The Biggest Climate Messes

New materials typically get developed using a trial and error approach, with repeated experimentation until something clicks. AI can help reduce the time it takes to develop materials from months to weeks. By combining an early-prediction model that reduced the amount of time per experiment with an algorithm that reduced the number of experiments, one study on maximizing battery lifetime was able to reduce the time it took to identify charging techniques that are fast while minimizing battery degradation from over 500 days to 16 days.