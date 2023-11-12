Big Pharma Wants To Use AI To Increase Diversity In Clinical Trials

In 2019, for instance, academics said they uncovered unintentional racial bias in one software product sold by Optum Inc., a major health services company, which health centers across the country used to predict which patients needed high-risk care. The algorithm based its predictions on patients’ health-care spending, rather than the severity or the needs of their illness. Only 18% of Black patients ended up getting additional help, rather than the 47% who needed it, according to a study of the algorithm’s effects at one institution that was published in the journal . Its authors say that skew is typical of risk prediction tools that medical centers and government agencies use to service 200 million people nationwide, and that such bias likely operates in other software as well.