Seven Stunning Island Hotels Opening Around the World in 2023

The Seychelles is, by definition, secluded. But its newest resort, the $100 million Waldorf Astoria, is a true castaway fantasy. In fairness, getting there only means taking an extra 20-minute flight from the main island of Mahé. And yet the logistics of being on an outlying island of the Seychelles makes this hotel’s creation a rare feat; parent company Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. got lucky by acquiring an island that came with its own airstrip. When it’s completed later this year, it will have 50 seafront villas set amid a vibrant landscape of palm forest, lagoon and coral reefs that are home to hawksbill turtles and eagle rays. Each will enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to a private pool, plus a dedicated concierge. Bonus: The resort has its own solar field for sustainable power, and an on-site garden will help supply fruits and vegetables to the six restaurants scattered across the island.