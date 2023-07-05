$200 Trillion Is Needed To Stop Global Warming. That’s A Bargain.

The tricky part of convincing politicians and voters to commit to net-zero is that most of the worst costs of rampant global heating are still decades down the road, while most of the investment to avoid such a disaster needs to happen right away. As anybody who has ever struggled to exercise, save for retirement or put off watching just one more episode of “The Bear” knows, humans have a hard time delaying gratification, even if it will make their future selves happier and more prosperous.